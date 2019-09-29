PKL: UP Yoddha inch closer to play-offs, Gujarat Fortunegiants overpower Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddha on Saturday defeated hosts Haryana Steelers 37-30 in a Pro kabaddi League match to inch closer towards the play-off rounds in Panchkula. UP Yoddha is now just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs.

In a dramatic encounter, Shrikant Jadhav ended with another super 10 of the season, scoring 11 points in the win. The other top performers included Nitesh Kumar and Surender Gill, who scored seven apiece in defence and attack respectively.

The Yoddha’s no have 58 points from 18 matches and are placed fifth in the points table. It was good news for UP Yoddha on Saturday as their star raider Monu Goyat returned to the side from an injury.

Backed by the extra firepower, it was the Haryana boy, Surender Gill who got things going for UP Yoddha with a super raid. UP Yoddha led 4-0 with just a minute into the half. With the super raid, Surender Gill also completed his 50 raid points in his first season.

Haryana Steelers bounced back with a super raid by Vinay. In another few minutes, it was Shrikant Jadhav who achieved another milestone of his PKL career by passing 350 raid points.

UP Yoddha, with seven minutes left in the half, led 13-7. Haryana had a little burst of points in the end moments of the first half and reduced the gap to 11-15 going into the break.

The second half started with a super tackle from the young pillars of UP Yoddha. Sumit and Nitesh combined to ensure Vinay was not allowed to escape. UP Yoddha had a seven-point lead at the beginning of the second half. Shrikant Jadhav then scored a double-pointer in dramatic fashion with his foot just crossing the line and ensuring Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravi Kumar were out.

With 14 minutes left in the half, it seemed Haryana might just make an epic comeback as with the first all-out of the match they reduced the gap to 21-25. But unfortunately for Haryana, all of a sudden they made two errors back-to-back with first Vinay stepping out of bounds and then Vikas Kandola doing the same on his raid.

UP Yoddha now had a seven-point lead at 29-22. UP Yoddha then inflicted an all-out on Haryana and extended their lead to eight points at 36-28 before finally sealing the contest.

UP Yoddha will next play Dabang Delhi in the first match of their home leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on October 5.

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Tamil Thalaivas 50-21

Gujarat Fortunegiants thrashed Tamil Thalaivas 50-21 in a lop-sided Pro Kabaddi League match at the same venue. Rohit Gulia (11 points) and Sonu (15 points) secured super 10s (awarded for 10 or more raid points) for Gujarat Fortunegiants as Tamil Thalaivas once again failed to impress on the mat. This was the third time Thalaivas defence conceded 50 or more points in a match this season.

The half was completely dominated by the Gujarat side, which came as no surprise considering the winless run of Tamil Thalaivas. Manjeet Chhillar missed out from the starting lineup for the team from Chennai but the newcomers brought no change in fortunes for the star-studded team as they continued to leak points.

Rohit Gulia and Sonu picked points at ease for the Gujarat team while in defence Vinod Kumar and Pankaj kept successfully tackling Thalaivas’ raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Ajith Kumar.

The Gujarat side secured their first all-out in the 10th minute of the match to open up a seven-point lead. The first half ended athe scoreline 20-9 in favour of the Gujarat side.

The second half continued in the same vein with the Thalaivas offering very little in defence and attack. Sonu Jaglan and Rohit Gulia raced to their super 10s as Gujarat inflicted two all-outs in quick succession (6th and 12th minute of the half).

Rahul Chaudhari reached a milestone of 1000 PKL points with seven minutes left in the match but that was perhaps the only positive story in yet another hapless performance by the Thalaivas.

The Gujarat raiders and defenders continued to pick up points at will and crossed the 50-point mark in the last minute to secure a comprehensive win to keep their chances of a play-off berth still alive.