Saturday, October 20, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: UP Yoddha 16-14 Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Match Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha take on Bengal Warriors before hosts Puneri Paltan clash against U Mumba at the Shree Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 20, 2018 8:32:34 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors in action against UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha take on unbeaten Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. The Greater Noida side faced three straight defeats after a winning start against Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have had a strong start to the campaign, winning both their opening games and being one of only two teams in the league with a perfect record. They will look to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on U.P. Yoddha.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming: Live score of UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

20:32 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
UP 24-17 Bengal

Well Up are just pulling away here. Prashant Rai's succesfull raid extends their lead to seven points. 

20:20 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
UP 16-14 Bengal

Devadiga has got 5 points and he has driven UP's performance thus far. Bengal looking a little lost at the moment. 

20:13 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
UP 12-10 Bengal

Bengal took an early lead but UP Yoddha have clawed their way back to get within one point of them. Rishank Devadiga then got a Super Raid and they are in front!

20:07 (IST) 20 Oct 2018
Hello and welcome!

Let's get right down to it. These are the teams: 

Bengal Warriors
UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha (Blue Red) players in action. (Source: PTI)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: U.P. Yoddha captain Rishank Devadiga, who has managed 29 raid points in four matches, will have to put in a big performance against the water-tight Bengal Warriors defence. Scoring 76 tackle points in Season 5, Surjeet Singh finished second in the race for Best Defender in a stellar campaign for Bengal Warriors.

