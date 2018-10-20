Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: UP Yoddha 16-14 Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors in action against UP Yoddha Bengal Warriors in action against UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha take on unbeaten Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. The Greater Noida side faced three straight defeats after a winning start against Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have had a strong start to the campaign, winning both their opening games and being one of only two teams in the league with a perfect record. They will look to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on U.P. Yoddha.