Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming: UP Yoddha 16-14 Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: UP Yoddha take on unbeaten Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. The Greater Noida side faced three straight defeats after a winning start against Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors have had a strong start to the campaign, winning both their opening games and being one of only two teams in the league with a perfect record. They will look to complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on U.P. Yoddha.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: U.P. Yoddha captain Rishank Devadiga, who has managed 29 raid points in four matches, will have to put in a big performance against the water-tight Bengal Warriors defence. Scoring 76 tackle points in Season 5, Surjeet Singh finished second in the race for Best Defender in a stellar campaign for Bengal Warriors.
Well Up are just pulling away here. Prashant Rai's succesfull raid extends their lead to seven points.
Devadiga has got 5 points and he has driven UP's performance thus far. Bengal looking a little lost at the moment.
Bengal took an early lead but UP Yoddha have clawed their way back to get within one point of them. Rishank Devadiga then got a Super Raid and they are in front!
Let's get right down to it. These are the teams: