UP Yoddha eye just one win to enter third consecutive play-off berth

UP Yoddha are confident of sealing a third consecutive Pro Kabaddi League play-off spot when their home league gets underway at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from Saturday. The leg will conclude on October 11.

Cricketer-turned-politician and Yoddha’s Brand Ambassador Gautam Gambhir would be present and lead the rendition of the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the leg.

The UP side had a troubled start to their seventh PKL campaign but made a scintillating comeback with 10 wins, which included seven in their last 10 games. They are now poised to face table-toppers and neighbors Dabang Delhi in the opening game on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Col Vinod Kumar Bisht, CEO of GMR League Games, who are the owners of the UP franchise, said: “We have had a good run and we are confident of continuing with the winning momentum and secure the much-desired playoffs spot.”

The young brigade of UP Yoddha has been the one to watch out for this season, with the likes of Sumit — the second-best defender in the league and Surender Gill, now better known as the ‘do-or-die specialist’, catching the eye..

Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Nitesh Kumar said, “We just want to play as a unit and ensure that we win each match. We have found the right combination and we just want to play our natural and fearless game and first ensure a playoff qualification for ourselves.”

UP Yoddha are currently placed sixth in the table with 58 points from 18 matches with 10 wins, six losses, and two draws.