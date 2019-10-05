UP Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi KC 50-33

UP Yoddha thrashed a much-changed Dabang Delhi KC 50-33 to enter the play-offs of the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday.

Monu Goyat, with 11 raid points, was the star for the UP side as the Delhi team offered very little resistance.

Goyat picked up valuable raid points from the start and the UP side went on to secure their first all-out in the sixth minute to move to a 5-point lead.

The story continued to be the same till the half time with Delhi’s Meraj Sheykh, the only bright light in what was otherwise a toothless performance from the league’s pace-setters.

The first half ended 22-12 with UP Yoddha clearly in control of the game.

The home side picked up their second all-out of the match two minutes after the restart as Goyat picked up his Super 10.