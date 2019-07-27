Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Score: U Mumba 2-2 Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Score Streaming Online: The first day of the Mumbai leg starts with the first Maharashtra derby of the season. Anup Kumar is facing off against his former side for the first time as coach. U Mumba have won eight of the 14 matches between the two Mahrashtra sides. The match will see Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar lead his team out against U Mumba – a side with which he spent five seasons as a player and won the title back in Season 2.

With a win and a loss in their kitty from the first two matches, U Mumba will look to make full use of their home leg. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan came up short against Haryana Steelers in their opening match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7 but will be looking to redeem themselves on Saturday.