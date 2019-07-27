Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: Pro Kabaddi Season 7’s Mumbai leg gets underway on Saturday with U Mumba and Puneri Paltan battling each other in the highly anticipated Maharashtra Derby at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, having started their respective seasons in exhilarating fashion with splendid victories, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors will square off in the second match on Saturday. Both teams will be eager to build on their stellar wins and will eye a second win of the season in this fixture.

Advertising

When are U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors taking playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The matches U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 27, 2019.

Where will U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

Advertising

The matches between U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

While U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.