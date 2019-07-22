Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Updates: Mumbai side looking for second win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Score Streaming Online: After defeating Telugu Titans in the season opener on Saturday by 31-25, U Mumba will be facing Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be playing the first matches of their seasons against each other later in the day.
U Mumba’s captain Fazel Atrachali, Arjun Deshwal, and Sandeep Narwal will be the players to look out for the inaugural season champions, Pink Panthers. The Rajasthani outfit is captained by Anup Kumar and coached by Srinivas Reddy. The team management retained Deepak Niwas Hooda, defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull, and left raider Ajinkya Pawar.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. Following that is Puneri Paltan vs Haryan Steelers at 2030 hours. Stick around!