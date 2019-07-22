Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Updates: Mumbai side looking for second winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/u-mumba-vs-pink-panthers-puneri-paltan-vs-haryana-steelers-live-score-live-updates-5842416/

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Updates: Mumbai side looking for second win

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score Streaming, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Score Streaming Online: U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will fight it out in the first match on Monday.

Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Score: U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans in the season opener (Source: Twitter/@U_Mumba)

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Score Streaming Online: After defeating Telugu Titans in the season opener on Saturday by 31-25, U Mumba will be facing Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be playing the first matches of their seasons against each other later in the day.

U Mumba’s captain Fazel Atrachali, Arjun Deshwal, and Sandeep Narwal will be the players to look out for the inaugural season champions, Pink Panthers. The Rajasthani outfit is captained by Anup Kumar and coached by Srinivas Reddy. The team management retained Deepak Niwas Hooda, defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull, and left raider Ajinkya Pawar.

Live Blog

U Mumba vs Pink Panthers Live Updates:

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. Following that is Puneri Paltan vs Haryan Steelers at 2030 hours. Stick around!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
2 Rahul Chaudhari stars as Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-26
3 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Highlights: Gujarat Fortune Giants, Tamil Thalaivas get considerable wins