Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants face off on Sunday as both teams have a chance to rise two places in the standings with a win. U Mumba are yet to stitch together a run of two successive wins this season. Gujarat Fortunegiants halted their three-match losing streak with a tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday and will want to leave Jaipur with at least one win to their name.

In the second match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers host Bengal Warriors at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. While Bengal Warriors are hunting for their fifth straight victory, Jaipur Pink Panthers are looking to end their run of eight games without a win.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches will take place on September 22, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors matches will be available on Hotstar.