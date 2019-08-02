Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where is U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants and Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: After a disappointing first week, Telugu Titans will look to secure their first win of the season against UP Yoddha. The Titans have suffered four consecutive defeats and are currently placed eleventh on the points table with 2 points. UP, on the other hand, have one out of the three matches they have played so far.

In the second match tonight, season two winners U Mumba will lock horns with Gujarat Fortune Giants. U Mumba kicked off their campaign with a massive win over Puneri Paltan, however, they fall short in their next two fixtures. U Mumba have a very poor record against the Fortune Giants as they have only won just one match out of the six that have been played between both the sides.

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will be played August 2, 2019.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will be played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will take place at 7.30pm. The second match between U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will start at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.