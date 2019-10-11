Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls?

U-Mumba will look to maintain its winning run when they take on Dabang Delhi at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday. Mumbai are currently on a three-match winning trot, while their opponent will look to regain the pole position.

In the second match tonight, UP Yoddha would look to end their home leg on a winning note. The team will take on Bengaluru Bulls at the same venue. In the previous encounter between both the sides, UP had emerged victorious and would look to repeat a similar tale. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will also be hoping to secure maximum points from the contest and leapfrog their opponent in the standings.

