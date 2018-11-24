Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi Highlights: U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls defeat Tamil Thalaivashttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/u-mumba-vs-dabang-delhi-bengaluru-bulls-vs-tamil-thalaivas-live-score-streaming-5462830/

Pro Kabaddi Highlights: U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls defeat Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: U Mumba defeat Dabang Delhi before Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: Bengaluru went down to Chennai on Saturday.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: Siddharth Desai proved his worth yet again as U Mumba hammered Dabang Delhi 39-23 in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match in Pune on Saturday. Siddharth and Rohit Baliyan combined to score 17 raid points whereas Fazel Atrachali and Surender chipped in with 8 tackle points to lead U Mumba to a win. In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-22.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

FT

Match 79 | 24 Nov

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

U Mumba

U Mumba

39
23
U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba Won The Match

Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

FT

Match 80 | 24 Nov

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls

36
22
Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru Bulls Won The Match

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights:

Bengaluru WINS

Bengaluru Bulls dominate to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-22 in Pune. The Bulls win by 14 points! Captain Rohit Kumar led the way for Bengaluru.

Rohit Super 10

A great play by Benglauru Bulls as their captain Rohit completes Super 10. Good defensive and attacking performance by Bengaluru.

All out

And that's the second All out inflicted by Bengaluru Bulls on Tamil Thalaivas tonight. And with that, they take an 11-point lead.

Timeout

Bengaluru are leading Tamil Thalaivas by six points as the first time out takes place.

Pawan tackled for 5th time

Not a great performance by Pawan Kumar tonight. He gets tackled for the fifth time as Bengaluru Bulls run off with the lead.

Manjeet Chillar

Tamil Thalaivas are trying to bridge the gap as Manjeet Chillar gets a Super Tackle! A six-point lead by Bengaluru. 

Anil five

Anil Kumar gets a high five after the Bulls do or die raid fails. Pawan Kumar is tackled once again by the Thalaivas.

Second half

The second half of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas is underway in Pune. 

Half time

Bengaluru Bulls go into the half-time with a 17-12 over Tamil Thalaivas in the all-Southern clash. Things are going down for Tamil Thalaivas, who need to make a comeback in the second half

Bengaluru lead

Bengaluru have taken a seven-point lead against the Chennai side but both the teams are showing good work on their mats. A strong game of kabaddi underway

All out

Bengaluru Bulls take a massive lead in the first half of the match as they inflict an all out on Tamil Thalaivas 10-3.  A strong defensive performance by Bengaluru so far.

Pawan 200

Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan achieves 200 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League at the start of the match against Tamil Thalaivas.

Rohit

Bengaluru Bulls draw the first blood as Rohit succeeds in fetching them one raid point.

Second match underway

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas underway at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune

Toss

Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and they choose court.

Bengaluru Bulls Playing VII

Tamil Thalaivas Playing VII

Sukesh Hegde, Vimal Raj, Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, D Gopu, Pradap

MUMBAI WINS

U Mumba gave a strong performance from the start to beat Dabang Delhi 39-23 in the clash of the metros.

Dabang Delhi 400

Dabang Delhi has completed 400 points in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 season so far. But they are way behind Mumbai right now. 

Mumbai lead

Mumbai are inching closer towards a win with Siddharth on 7 raid points and quick foot Baliyan on 6. Brilliant performance from Mumbai captain Fazel.

Pahal 250

'Binda' aka Ravinder Pahal of Dabang Delhi has now achieved a total of 250 points in the tournament so far. 

All out

Brilliant start to the second half by Mumbai as they make the second all out on Dabang Delhi. With that, the score now reads 23-9.

Second half

The second half of the match between  U Mumba and Dabang Delhi is now underway. Follow the stream for live updates.

Half time

U Mumba lead by seven points at half-time against Dabang Delhi, score reads 15-8.

All out

Mumbai take a massive eight-point lead as they inflict all out on Dabang Delhi in the first half of the match. With that, U Mumba now lead the all-out table with a total of 30 inflicts.

Kadian toe touch

Mumbai are running with the lead but Delhi's Pawan Kadian with a brilliant toe touch gets his first raid point of the match

Strong Delhi defence

A brilliant tackle by Joginder Narwal, who removes Abhishek and then Siddharth Desai with an ankle hold. 

U Mumba first points

Long-legged Rohit Baliyan wins the first point for U Mumba, followed by a raid point by Chandran Ranjit.

First match underway

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi underway at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba will be eyeing top of the Zone A table finish

U Mumba Playing VII

Dabang Delhi Playing VII

Pro Kabaddi Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches on Saturday. First, U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi in a clash between metro cities before an all-Southern encounter between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android