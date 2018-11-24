Pro Kabaddi Highlights: U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls defeat Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: Siddharth Desai proved his worth yet again as U Mumba hammered Dabang Delhi 39-23 in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match in Pune on Saturday. Siddharth and Rohit Baliyan combined to score 17 raid points whereas Fazel Atrachali and Surender chipped in with 8 tackle points to lead U Mumba to a win. In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-22.
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi
FT
Match 79 | 24 Nov
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
U Mumba
39
23
Dabang Delhi K.C.
U Mumba Won The Match
Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
FT
Match 80 | 24 Nov
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Bengaluru Bulls
36
22
Tamil Thalaivas
Bengaluru Bulls Won The Match
Bengaluru WINS
Bengaluru Bulls dominate to beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-22 in Pune. The Bulls win by 14 points! Captain Rohit Kumar led the way for Bengaluru.
Rohit Super 10
A great play by Benglauru Bulls as their captain Rohit completes Super 10. Good defensive and attacking performance by Bengaluru.
All out
And that's the second All out inflicted by Bengaluru Bulls on Tamil Thalaivas tonight. And with that, they take an 11-point lead.
Timeout
Bengaluru are leading Tamil Thalaivas by six points as the first time out takes place.
Pawan tackled for 5th time
Not a great performance by Pawan Kumar tonight. He gets tackled for the fifth time as Bengaluru Bulls run off with the lead.
Manjeet Chillar
Tamil Thalaivas are trying to bridge the gap as Manjeet Chillar gets a Super Tackle! A six-point lead by Bengaluru.
Anil five
Anil Kumar gets a high five after the Bulls do or die raid fails. Pawan Kumar is tackled once again by the Thalaivas.
Second half
The second half of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas is underway in Pune.
Half time
Bengaluru Bulls go into the half-time with a 17-12 over Tamil Thalaivas in the all-Southern clash. Things are going down for Tamil Thalaivas, who need to make a comeback in the second half
Bengaluru lead
Bengaluru have taken a seven-point lead against the Chennai side but both the teams are showing good work on their mats. A strong game of kabaddi underway
All out
Bengaluru Bulls take a massive lead in the first half of the match as they inflict an all out on Tamil Thalaivas 10-3. A strong defensive performance by Bengaluru so far.
Pawan 200
Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan achieves 200 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League at the start of the match against Tamil Thalaivas.
Rohit
Bengaluru Bulls draw the first blood as Rohit succeeds in fetching them one raid point.
Second match underway
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas underway at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune
Toss
Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and they choose court.
Bengaluru Bulls Playing VII
Tamil Thalaivas Playing VII
Sukesh Hegde, Vimal Raj, Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, D Gopu, Pradap
MUMBAI WINS
U Mumba gave a strong performance from the start to beat Dabang Delhi 39-23 in the clash of the metros.
Dabang Delhi 400
Dabang Delhi has completed 400 points in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 season so far. But they are way behind Mumbai right now.
Mumbai lead
Mumbai are inching closer towards a win with Siddharth on 7 raid points and quick foot Baliyan on 6. Brilliant performance from Mumbai captain Fazel.
Pahal 250
'Binda' aka Ravinder Pahal of Dabang Delhi has now achieved a total of 250 points in the tournament so far.
All out
Brilliant start to the second half by Mumbai as they make the second all out on Dabang Delhi. With that, the score now reads 23-9.
Second half
The second half of the match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi is now underway. Follow the stream for live updates.
Half time
U Mumba lead by seven points at half-time against Dabang Delhi, score reads 15-8.
All out
Mumbai take a massive eight-point lead as they inflict all out on Dabang Delhi in the first half of the match. With that, U Mumba now lead the all-out table with a total of 30 inflicts.
Kadian toe touch
Mumbai are running with the lead but Delhi's Pawan Kadian with a brilliant toe touch gets his first raid point of the match
Strong Delhi defence
A brilliant tackle by Joginder Narwal, who removes Abhishek and then Siddharth Desai with an ankle hold.
U Mumba first points
Long-legged Rohit Baliyan wins the first point for U Mumba, followed by a raid point by Chandran Ranjit.
First match underway
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi underway at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba will be eyeing top of the Zone A table finish
U Mumba Playing VII
Dabang Delhi Playing VII
Pro Kabaddi Live
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches on Saturday. First, U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi in a clash between metro cities before an all-Southern encounter between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas.