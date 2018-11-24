Pro Kabaddi Highlights: U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls defeat Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: Siddharth Desai proved his worth yet again as U Mumba hammered Dabang Delhi 39-23 in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match in Pune on Saturday. Siddharth and Rohit Baliyan combined to score 17 raid points whereas Fazel Atrachali and Surender chipped in with 8 tackle points to lead U Mumba to a win. In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-22.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

FT Match 79 | 24 Nov Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune U Mumba 39 23 Dabang Delhi K.C. U Mumba Won The Match

Benglauru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

FT Match 80 | 24 Nov Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Bengaluru Bulls 36 22 Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls Won The Match