Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to strengthen their spots in the top 6 when they square off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Both teams are currently on 53 points, but U Mumba are above the defending champions in the table thanks to a better score difference.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to break into the top 6 when they face Telugu Titans. The Season 1 champions picked up their first home win of the season in their last game and they will be looking to finish their leg with another victory in front of their passionate fans. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, must win this game to keep their bleak playoff hopes intact.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will take place on 27 September, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.