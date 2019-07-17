Toggle Menu
U Mumba name Fazel Atrachali as skipper; Sandeep Narwal to be vice-captain

Sandeep Narwal, who hails from Sonipat in Haryana, feels as a vice-captain, he would want to implement strategies.

U Mumba have named Sandeep Narwal as vice-captain for PKL 2019 (File photo)

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise U Mumba on Wednesday announced Iranian player Fazel Atrachali as
their skipper for the seventh season. The franchise also named Sandeep Narwal as the vice-captain for the season, beginning on July 20 in Hyderabad.

“I am quite motivated to be selected to lead the U Mumba Kabaddi team. I aim to lead the team towards victory,”
Atrachali was quoted as saying in a media release issued here.

“Strategy and discipline are very important and I know that all the players are motivated to give in their best on
field and make a mark for themselves and eventually win the league,” he said.

“The use of strategy is very important, in fact more important than just winning. As vice-captain, I want to
implement and practice more strategies to gain control on our movements which will eventually help in winning matches,” said Narwal.

U Mumba kick off their campaign on July 20 itself when they take on Telugu Titans in the lung-opener of the league.

