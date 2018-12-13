Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans beat defending champions Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans ended their home leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 in style, beating defending champions Patna Pirates 41-36 in Visakhapatnam Thursday. Rahul Chaudhari, who became the second man to reach the 800-raid point mark in Pro Kabaddi, led the Titans’ charge with 13 points. Nilesh Salunke supported Chaudhari well and scored 9 raid points.

Pardeep Narwal had a slow first half yet top-scored for the Patna Pirates with 12 points. Both Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans remain in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Telugu Titans got off to a dream start as Nilesh Salunke made a super raid and took out four Patna players in the second minute. Vijay made a two-point raid in the third minute as Patna Pirates trailed 2-6.

In the fourth minute Telugu Titans inflicted an all out to lead 11-5. Patna’s star raider Pardeep Narwal was struggling to get points on board and that reflected in Patna’s performance.

It was the Pirates’ defence that kept them in the first half. They trailed 11-19 after 14 minutes but things got worse as they suffered another all out in the 15th minute. With Narwal unable to get off the mark in the first half, Patna Pirates went into the break trailing 15-26.