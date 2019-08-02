Toggle Menu
Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha match ends in unusual tie, U Mumba claim big winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/telugu-titans-and-up-yoddha-match-ends-in-unusual-tie-u-mumba-claim-big-win/

Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha match ends in unusual tie, U Mumba claim big win

U Mumba registered a comfortable 32-20 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants to climb to the top of the points table for now. This was Gujarat's first defeat in their fourth game.

There was an unusual finish to the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha PKL match in Mumbai on Friday (PKL)

The Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday ended in a tie with both teams at 20-20.

The two sides were locked at 19-19 with 30 seconds left for the match when Telugu’s star raider Siddharth Desai attempted the final raid.

UP player Sumit went out of the mat and thus Telugu got a crucial point and had almost won the game on 20-19 before an unexpected thing happened.

Desai’s teammates entered the mat before the final whistle was blown, resulting in UP being given a “technical point” by match officials, leading to the match ending as a tie.

Advertising

Earlier, raider Siddharth Desai collected two points as Telugu were 2-1 ahead. But in the sixth minute, UP removed Siddharth as he went in for an unsuccessful raid to reduce the gap to 3-5. But within seconds, Siddharth was back on the field, after UP raider was successfully tackled by Telugu Titans even as the southern team surged 7-3 ahead.

A successful raid by Monu Goyat and two successful tackles helped UP to reduce the deficit to 6-7 in the 12th minute.

The two teams were locked in a neck and neck battle, even as Telugu inched ahead to 9-7. But with some good tackles and raids, UP made it 11-11 going into the break.

Telugu began the second half with a successful tackle to go 12-11 ahead, but UP pulled back one to make it 12-12. UP raider Shrikant Jadhav failed under pressure as Telugu picked up a point to make it 13-12.

But even Telugu star raider Siddharth faltered again as UP collected a point to make it 13-13. With just 9 minutes to go, the two sides were locked at 15-15.

However, a couple of successful tackles and with Siddharth picking up a point, Telugu moved 18-15 ahead. But a timely Super Tackle by UP Yoddha followed by a successful raid helped UP Yoddha again level the scores at 18-18.

Both the teams successfully tackled their opponent player as the scores were levelled at 19-19 before the drama unfolded.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba registered a comfortable 32-20 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants. This was Gujarat’s first defeat in their fourth game as their raiders and defenders put a sub-par show and were no match for Mumbai.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pro Kabaddi 2019 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights
2 Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where is U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants and Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha?
3 Gujarat Fortunegiants continue winning spree