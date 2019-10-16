Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Semi-finals Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch PKL 2019 semis

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score Streaming: After a thrilling victory over UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1, Bengaluru Bulls will take on the league’s table-toppers Dabang Delhi in semi-final 1 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The first meeting between the two sides this season finished in a narrow 33-31 victory for Dabang Delhi while the second ended in a thrilling 39-39 tie.

In the second semifinal, Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba after being well-rested ahead of the clash with a week’s break between their last league-stage match and the semi-final. U Mumba, though, will have positive momentum on their side after outdoing Haryana Steelers convincingly in Eliminator 2.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals will take place on October 16, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals are being played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinal match between Benglaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7.30 pm. The other semifinal between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba kickstarts at 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 semifinals will be available on Hotstar.