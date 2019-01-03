Pro Kabaddi 2018 Qualifier 2 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: Gujarat, UP fight for final spot

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: The penultimate match of the season sees Gujarat Fortunegiants square up against UP Yoddha in Qualifier 2 on Thursday with a berth in the Pro Kabaddi final at stake. Zone A toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants will get a second crack at making it to the final after their defeat in Qualifier 1 against Bengaluru Bulls whereas stunning victories over U Mumba and Dabang Delhi leave UP Yoddha just one win away from a first-ever appearance in final.
The two teams last met during the Ahmedabad leg where a late rally from the Gujarat Fortunegiants helped them beat UP Yoddha by a scoreline of 37-32. Follow live score and updates of the match here:
Qualifier 2 | 03 Jan
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi season six penultimate match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha as the two fight for the final spot. Stay on the page for live score and updates of Qualifier 2, taking place in Mumbai.