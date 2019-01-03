Pro Kabaddi 2018 Qualifier 2 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: Gujarat, UP fight for final spot

Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: The penultimate match of the season sees Gujarat Fortunegiants square up against UP Yoddha in Qualifier 2 on Thursday with a berth in the Pro Kabaddi final at stake. Zone A toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants will get a second crack at making it to the final after their defeat in Qualifier 1 against Bengaluru Bulls whereas stunning victories over U Mumba and Dabang Delhi leave UP Yoddha just one win away from a first-ever appearance in final.

The two teams last met during the Ahmedabad leg where a late rally from the Gujarat Fortunegiants helped them beat UP Yoddha by a scoreline of 37-32. Follow live score and updates of the match here:

Qualifier 2 | 03 Jan

DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

U.P. Yoddha

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi season six penultimate match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yoddha as the two fight for the final spot. Stay on the page for live score and updates of Qualifier 2, taking place in Mumbai.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: After leading 26-20 in Qualifier 1 with under seven minutes left in the contest, Gujarat Fortunegiants succumbed to a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls, sending the latter to their second VIVO Pro Kabaddi final. Meanwhile, after a stellar performance against U Mumba in Eliminator 1, UP Yoddha upped their game further against Dabang Delhi in Eliminator 3, beating the team from the capital by a scoreline of 45-33, and finding themselves on the brink of a final appearance.

