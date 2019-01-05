Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi: Twitterati celebrates Bengaluru Bulls' maiden title win

Bengaluru Bulls registered a 38-33 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Pro Kabaddi season six to lift their maiden trophy.

Bengaluru Bulls players celebrate their victory after beating Gujarat raiders in the Pro Kabbadi league season 6 finals in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

It was the second time Gujarat Fortunegiants had to return emptyhanded after reaching the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League as Bengaluru Bulls registered a 38-33 win over Gujarat to win the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru bounced back in the second half as they inflicted all-outs on their opponent eventually helping them end the match on a positive note. Pawan Sherawat was the star performer for Bengaluru.

Wishes poured on Twitter as Bengaluru Bulls lifted the prestigious PKL trophy for the first time.

 

