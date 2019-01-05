Pro Kabaddi: Twitterati celebrates Bengaluru Bulls’ maiden title win

It was the second time Gujarat Fortunegiants had to return emptyhanded after reaching the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League as Bengaluru Bulls registered a 38-33 win over Gujarat to win the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru bounced back in the second half as they inflicted all-outs on their opponent eventually helping them end the match on a positive note. Pawan Sherawat was the star performer for Bengaluru.

Wishes poured on Twitter as Bengaluru Bulls lifted the prestigious PKL trophy for the first time.

Pawan Sehrawat! You are THE BULL! What a performance! Take a bow. SIR! #ProKabaddi — RK (@RK_sports) 5 January 2019

Victory is always a confetti-filled blur. It hides the many years of dreams & hard work. Bravo @BengaluruBulls The dream is now reality. Time for Bengaluru to celebrate their hometown heroes @ProKabaddi #vivoprokabaddifinal #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/aUiQSGGPxu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 5 January 2019