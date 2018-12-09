Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Highlights: Titans 32-31 Haryana

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: Home side Telugu Titans face Haryana Steelers in the second match of the day. The Titans started their home leg with a loss but won the second match against Jaipur. They would be looking to continue their run, they can confirm a playoff spot if they get maximum points from this home leg.

In the first match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers stunned Telugu Titans by beating them 37-24. Although the match started on an equal footing, Jaipur pulled away towards the end of the first half and never let go of the match after that.

FT Match 104 | 09 Dec Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag Tamil Thalaivas 24 37 Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers Won The Match