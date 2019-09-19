Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Updates: Bengal Warriors 4-2 Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi Live Score Updates: Bengal Warriors will defend their Top 2 spot against Haryana Steelers on Thursday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune.

Haryana Steelers have played one less match than Bengal Warriors so far and sit four points behind them. A win will see them have just enough points to slip ahead and take over the second spot in the Season 7 standings.