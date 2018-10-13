Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: Telugu Titans 17-13 UP Yoddha at half time

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: Telugu Titans produced an all-round performance to condemn the Tamil Thalaivas to a third successive loss the last time they played this season. That was their first match of the season and they would hope that they can keep this momentum going in Sonepat. UP Yoddha showed good spirit to win their opening fixture but succumbed to a loss in their second match against defending champions Patna Pirates. Later in the evening, Haryana Steelers play U Mumba. Steelers had won their first home game of the season and they will be aware of the kind of boost they will get in their qualification bid if they manage to take full advantage of their home leg.
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: All time top raid point scorer of PKL history, Rahul Chaudhari (675 Raid Points) is up against Rishank Devadiga. Rahul has continued his role as a lead raider of the side. However, Rishank has changed his approach and playing more as a leader giving equal chances to fellow raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai.
Eight tackle points for the Titans. An intriguing first half in which we saw brilliance in both departmens. The Titans maintain their distance but UP have come too close for their comfort a couple of times. UP will know that putting constant pressure will be enough for them to get their noses in front.
Three men remaining on the Titans half and they manage to tackle Devadiga! Two points go their way.
The decision stands, Titans lose their review and they also lead the five-point lead they had. Shot in the arm for UP Yoddha.
It seems two points have been taken by Devadiga in his raid and there seems to be some discussions between the umpires. They finally decide to hand it over to the tv umpires.
Telugu Titans pulling away now, five points in the last five minutes as opposed to just one for UP Yoddha. Most of those points have come from tackles, once again, Abozar and Vishal are combining to devastating effect.
This one's for the defenders. Do Or Die raids for both sides and the defence pounces on the raiders on both occasions. This is a truly high quality match.
There is a bonus point as it turns out and the Titans maintain their lead. Four back-to-back empty raids follow from both sides.
Nilesh Salunke pulled back and he gets up to go for the review. He never got to the touchline but he is claiming a bonus point. Review is on.
Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke are ensuring that the Titans' lead remains intact but UP Yoddha remain close on their heels.
UP Yoddha's first raid was an empty one while Rahul Chaudhari got a point to get things going. Nitesh Kumar then tackled Chaudhari to open the Titans' account. These are the starters for the day.
The players are out and going about their motions on the mat. Just seconds away from the start now.
If this chart doesn't not show just how dangerous Devadiga, I don't know what will. He dwarfs Rahul Chaudhari in a number of areas.
There are a few potential milestones that players can cross today, chief among which is Rahul Chaudhari. If he puts in a shift and scores 25 points today, which is not too unrealistic an expectation from raiders like him, he will become the first to reach 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi. Prasanth Kumar Rai can make it to 200 raid points today if he scores 18 while Rohit Kumar Chaudhary needs just nine to reach 100 raid points.
• UP Yoddha have won all 3 of their encounters in PKL 5 against Telugu Titans.One of only two sides to do so.
• UP Yoddha qualified for Play offs in PKL 5 while Telugu Titans finished 5th in Zone - B.
• However, Telugu Titans have reached the play offs in every alternate season (PKL 2 and 4) before. They finished 3rd in PKL 2 and 4th in PKL 4.
Telugu Titans were a tormented side last season. They carried the weight of being one of the few teams who have managed to win that elusive title and were being outdone by newcomers like Gujarat Fortunegiants on a daily basis. Rahul Chaudhari cut a sombre figure every time he came on to the match, especially in Hyderabad. The beginning of this season has been a little different though. The addition of Abozar Mighani has worked wonders for them in defence and he worked very well with Vishal Bharadwaj in their first match. Let's see if that was a one off, or just a prelude to what is going to happen on a daily basis this season.