Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: Telugu Titans 17-13 UP Yoddha at half time

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: Telugu Titans will be looking to maintain the momentum they got in the first match. (Pro Kabaddi)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: Telugu Titans produced an all-round performance to condemn the Tamil Thalaivas to a third successive loss the last time they played this season. That was their first match of the season and they would hope that they can keep this momentum going in Sonepat. UP Yoddha showed good spirit to win their opening fixture but succumbed to a loss in their second match against defending champions Patna Pirates. Later in the evening, Haryana Steelers play U Mumba. Steelers had won their first home game of the season and they will be aware of the kind of boost they will get in their qualification bid if they manage to take full advantage of their home leg.