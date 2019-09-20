Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls are the two matches of the day.

Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to consolidate their position in the playoff spots in the PKL table (Twitter/BengaluruBulls)

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Telegu Titans will be up against Patna Pirates on Friday, while on the other hand, Puneri Paltan will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day.

The first match is between two sides who currently occupy places in the bottom half of the PKL points table. Puneri Paltan are also struggling in the bottom half. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, currently occupy the fourth spot on the table and will be looking to consolidate their position in the playoff spot with a win over the Pune side.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches will take place on September 20, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telegu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches will be available on Hotstar.

