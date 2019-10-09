Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: Bengal Warriors will go toe-to-toe with Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday, while the second match of the day will see UP Yoddha up against Telugu Titans.

Advertising

Bengal Warriors will be looking to end their league stage games to the top with a win over Tamil Thalaivas, who on the other hand, will be eyeing to end their season on a positive note. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha will be eyeing a third consecutive win in front of their home fans when they take on Telugu Titans.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches will take place on October 9, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans matches will be available on Hotstar.