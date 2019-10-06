Pro Kabaddi Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Today Match Score Streaming: UP Yoddha will go toe-to-toe with Puneri Paltan in a high-stakes match on Sunday, while the first match of the day will see Bengal Warriors up against Patna Pirates.

Advertising

While Bengal Warriors have virtually sealed their playoff spot and the Patna Pirates have virtually been knocked out, the stakes will be higher for the Yoddha and Paltan teams. UP Yoddha are currently not in the playoff spots, but they have matches in hand over the teams placed above them on the PKL points table. Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba, two teams who UP Yoddha can leapfrog with a victory on Sunday, will also have a keen eye on this match.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches will take place on October 6, 2019.

Advertising

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches will begin at 7.30 pm, and then 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan matches will be available on Hotstar.