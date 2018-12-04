Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi break duck against Telugu Titans, Gujarat Fortunegiants through to playoffs

Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 34-29 in the second match of the night. Earlier, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Patna Pirates 45-27 to progress to the playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Gujarat Fortunegiants qualified for the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 after beating Patna Pirates in a one-sided effort in the capital on Tuesday (December 4). The win took Gujarat to second in the table. This continued Gujarat’s winning run while Patna continued to falter.

In the second match on the night, Dabang Delhi won their first match ever against Telugu Titans with a 34-29 win – which looks smaller than what it was through the course of the match. Despite the late surge by Telugu Titans, they suffered their fourth defeat in a row.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Score and Updates on December 4:

Dabang Delhi win!

DABANG DELHI WIN! They beat Telugu Titans 34-29 for their first win over Titans in the 10th attempt. Vishal Mane with six tackle points out of six

Dabang Delhi headed towards a win

Under three minutes to be played and Delhi have once again restored their 10+ point lead in the second half. Doing a splendid job in attack and defence

Telugu Titans reducing deficit

Telugu Titans are not going away without a fight though. Rakshith with a smart raid for Titans to make it 19-28. Went up along the left corner and stuck out the leg at the last moment to pin the defender for a point

ALL OUT!

Dabang Delhi with an all out raid on Telugu Titans and the lead is getting bigger. 27-14 now in favour of Delhi

Delhi lead at half time

All Dabang Delhi in the first half of the match. Delhi up 21-13 at the half time break

Dabang Delhi continue dominance

Meraj Sheykh with a successful raid and Delhi are running away with this. They've not been bothered much by Telugu Titans. 21-11 with under a minute to half time

Dabang Delhi cruising

Dabang Delhi are in comfortable lead now and Telugu Titans would need something special to come back from here. 16-9 now in favour of the hosts

Dabang Delhi start brightly

Dabang Delhi have started the better of the two teams. Meraj Sheykh with a successful raid on super raid attempt and Delhi are up by 7-2

Hosts Dabang Delhi next

Dabang Delhi take on Telugu Titans in the second match of the night. Delhi have never beaten Titans in nine matches. Will that end today? Telugu Titans to make the first raid of the match. 

Gujarat in convincing lead

Gujarat have a really big lead with seconds ticking down. A bonus point for Gujarat for a tackle and the agony ends for the three-time defending champions. Gujarat qualify for the playoffs with a 45-26 win

8 minutes left

With less than 8 minutes left on the clock, Patna Pirates have to pull some trick out of their bag if they want to register a comeback win. They are trailing by 18-32 at the moment.

TEAM WARNING

Gujarat Fortunegiants has been shown the green card and have received a team warning.

ALL OUT AGIAN!

Patna Pirates ALL OUT once again and Gujarat Fortunegiants get three points! Patna Pirates now trailing by exactly half points than Gujarat.

Patna 13-26 Gujarat

Second half

Second half begins - Patna Pirates trialing by 8 points. Can they bounce back?

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the house

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal in the house! 

End of first half

Patna Pirates trail 12-20 at half time. Pardeep Narwal has not been at his best - scoring just 1 point so far. K Prapanjan and Sachin Tanwar scoring most of the points for Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortuengiants lead

Patna Pirates are trailing by 11-19 with under two minutes left on the clock. Pardeep Narwal has not been at his best so far in the first half. Can his fortunues change soon?

ALL OUT

Patna Pirates are ALL OUT in the 10th minute and Gujarat Fortunegiants earn three points. They have taken a 13-5 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half

Super tackle

Patna Pirates, with three players left, complete a super tackle on Lee Dong Geon. Gujarat Fortunegiants still in 7-4 lead, though in first half.

Match begins

Sachin Tanwar enters for the first raid for Gujarat Fortunegiants and he gets the first point. Pardeep Narwal goes for his raid and he is tackled down. Gujarat take lead 2-0.

Both teams are here

Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants are here and the players are getting ready to kick start the match.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fotunegiants. The crowd is chanting "PARDEEP, PARDEEP!" as Pardeep Narwal looks to extend his side's unbeaten streak to 6 matches. Remember, this was last year's final.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Patna Pirates will have all eyes on Pardeep Narwal who is 18 raid points away from 800 raid points in PKL - first player to the figure. 

