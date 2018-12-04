Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi break duck against Telugu Titans, Gujarat Fortunegiants through to playoffs

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Gujarat Fortunegiants qualified for the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 after beating Patna Pirates in a one-sided effort in the capital on Tuesday (December 4). The win took Gujarat to second in the table. This continued Gujarat’s winning run while Patna continued to falter.

In the second match on the night, Dabang Delhi won their first match ever against Telugu Titans with a 34-29 win – which looks smaller than what it was through the course of the match. Despite the late surge by Telugu Titans, they suffered their fourth defeat in a row.

