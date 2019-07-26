Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score: UP 19-44 Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Fortune Giants, after a win in their opening match, will take on UP Yoddha in the first of two matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Their match will be followed by Telugu Titans going toe-to-toe with Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, were given a hiding by the Bengal Warriors as they lost 17-48 to the Maninder Singh-led side in their first match. Their defense was in shambles and raiders like Monu Goyat and Shrikanth Jadhav couldn’t shine. The Fortune Giants, meanwhile, easily beat the Bengaluru Bulls 42-24. This could turn out to be a good contest between a strong attack and a resolute defence.