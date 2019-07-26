Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score: UP 19-44 Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Fortune Giants, after a win in their opening match, will take on UP Yoddha in the first of two matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Their match will be followed by Telugu Titans going toe-to-toe with Patna Pirates.
UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, were given a hiding by the Bengal Warriors as they lost 17-48 to the Maninder Singh-led side in their first match. Their defense was in shambles and raiders like Monu Goyat and Shrikanth Jadhav couldn’t shine. The Fortune Giants, meanwhile, easily beat the Bengaluru Bulls 42-24. This could turn out to be a good contest between a strong attack and a resolute defence.
Royal finish
These could be the last points of this match. A 3-pointer to cap this off. And it indeed is! 44-19 in the Gujarat side's favour today. They go to the top of the table with this win. What a commanding performance from them! Gulia the star of the show.
And yet again, the Yoddhas are all out! 10 raid points on the board for Gulia today. What a match for him! The lead now 21 and the remaining 2 and a half minutes of this match are nothing but a formality.
Mohsen commits an error and gifts a point to Gujarat as the timeout is taken. Gujarat enjoying a 32-13 lead at this point, with a little over 7 minutes to go when action resumes. Rohit Gulia and Sachin have both registered 6 raid points for Gujarat. The Yoddhas have had no way of defending themselves against them.
For every step forward it's two steps backward for the Yoddhas today. Another point racked up as the Gujarat raider just manages to touch his own half. The lead now up to 18!
UP Yoddha get a tackle point now! Ashu Singh registers his first point. A touch point for them just preceded this. They are up against it, but the Yoddhas are not giving up. There are glum faces on the Yoddhas' bench now though.
Gujarat on a roll
ALL OUT! Rohit Gulia touches both the last men standing for UP Yoddha in a do-or-die raid. That's 4 points! Strength in numbers for the Gujarat side here. They are racking up the points, leaving their opponents far behind. A huge 17-point lead has opened up now. Surely there's no way back for the Yoddhas now.
Back for the second half
Rohit Gulia, with 5 points, was the top performer of the first half. Can the Yoiddhas launch a comeback in this half?
Guajarat regain their 10-point lead
After signs of a comeback, the Yoddhas lose the momentum just at the end of the first half. Now it is Gujarat on the ascendancy again. More GB goes in for the raid right at the end and returns with a 2-point raid.
Danger man Monu Goyat is sent back to the bench. The Fortune Giants still looking poised to hold on to their first half lead. A fantastic team tackle from UP sees Gujarat's key raider, Sachin, also sent back to the bench.
Gujarat race to a sizeable lead
They had started off the game well and are looking set to take their lead to the end of this first half. They have been clinical in their raids. Have opened up a 8-point gap now. Finally, against the break of play, UP Yoddha get a point. Monu escapes with an easy bonus point.
Sachin delivers in another do-or-die raid! Monu Goyat had caught his ankle but the grip was too weak. That is Sachin's 300th successful raid in the PKL.
Sachin Tanwar gets his 2nd touch point of the night in a do-or-die raid. The Yoddhas are fighting back after conceding an early deficit.
Sachin Tanwar got the first point of the day with an easy hand touch on Narender. Manu Goyat levelled the score but then a fantastic chain tackle from the Fortune Giants sent Goyat back to the bench.
Starting Sevens
UP Yoddha - Monu Goyat, Narender, Amit, Azad Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar (Captain) and Sumit.
Gujarat Fortune Giants - Sachin, Sunil Kumar (Captain), Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Ankit and Sumit.