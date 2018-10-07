Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Points Table, Standings, Rankings

Pro Kabaddi League trophy presentation in Chennai prior to the start of PKL 2018. (Source: Twitter)

The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League is set to begin from Sunday, October 7, 2018. The tournament will see 12 teams competiting against each other in hopes of winning the coveted trophy. The teams are: Puneri Paltans, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panther, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

The defending champions Patna Pirates will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the opening contest. The league stages will see teams divided into zones with each zone having six teams based on their geographical proximity. Each team will play 15 intra-zonal matches and 7 inter-zonal matches. After the conclusion of league stages on December 29, top three teams from each zone will enter the playoffs stage, which will begin from December 30, 2018. Final will be played on January 5, 2019.

Zone A Teams P W L D Points SD Dabang Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat Fortunegiants 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haryana Steelers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puneri Paltan 0 0 0 0 0 0 U Mumba 0 0 0 0 0 0

Zone B Teams P W L D Points SD Bengal Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru Bulls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patna Pirates 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tamil Thalaivas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Telugu Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0 UP Yoddha 0 0 0 0 0 0

* SD = Score Difference.

