Pro Kabaddi League: Indian 7 to take on World 7 in all-star match on July 13

The seventh season of PKL, with 12 teams in the fray, kicks off on July 20 in Hyderabad and the opening game will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba.

Fazel Atrachali will captain the World 7 side (File Photo)

Pro Kabaddi League organisers Thursday announced that a ‘PKL-All Star’ match will be played between teams Indian 7 and World 7 on July 13, a week before the commencement of the seventh season of the league.

The game will be held at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad, said a joint media statement issued here by the organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd and broadcasters Star Sports.

‘Indian 7’ will be led by Ajay Thakur and the outfit will be coached by Balwan Singh. The ‘World 7’ team will be captained by Iranian kabaddi player Fazel Atrachali and coached by E P Rao, it said.

It has been already announced that all games in the seventh season would start at 7.30 pm.

