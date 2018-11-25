Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers beat Dabang Delhi 34-27

Haryana Steelers put up an accomplished team effort to register a much-needed 34-27 win over Dabang Delhi in a Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match here Sunday. Vikas Kandola was the star performer as he scored 10 points and was ably supported by Naveen, who chipped in with five points. Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar scored 10 raid points but his effort went in vain as he didn’t get enough support from his defence.

It was a morale boosting win for Haryana Steelers as they climbed up the table in Zone A. Haryana Steelers got off to a quick start to lead 2-0 after two minutes but Naveen Kumar levelled the match for Dabang Delhi with a two-point raid. It was a quiet first 10 minutes as both the sides seemed to be measuring each other.

Haryana Steelers were trailing 5-7 and their star raider Monu Goyat was struggling to put points on the board. Vikas Kandola got the bulk of raid points for Haryana Steelers in the first half.

After 15 minutes both the teams were locked in a tight battle with scores level at 9-9. Monu Goyat opened his account in the 17th minute to give Haryana Steelers 12-9 lead.

At the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers led 13-10 with Dabang Delhi still very much in the game. Vikas Kandola made a two-point raid at the start of the second half as Haryana extended their lead to 17-10.

Haryana Steelers inflicted the first all out of the match in the 25th minute to lead 23-15. Naveen Kumar had an excellent raiding game for Dabang Delhi as he consistently put points on the board.

After 30 minutes, Haryana Steelers were in the driving seat as they led 27-18. Haryana Steelers kept their nerve and composure in the last five minutes and were worthy winners in the end.