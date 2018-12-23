Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriors 37-31

Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten run in their home leg came to a halt after suffering a 31-37 loss against Dabang Delhi in a Pro Kabaddi League match here in Kolkata on Sunday.

Advertising

Meraj Sheykh (13 points) was the star performer for Delhi as he produced a super raid in the last minute to lead his side to a win.

Maninder Singh top scored for Bengal Warriors with nine points.

Both the teams have already sealed a spot in the playoffs. Dabang Delhi finished the league campaign with 68 points from their stipulated 22 matches.

Advertising

Maninder got Bengal Warriors to a flying start with a super raid in the first minute to lead 3-0.

Dabang Delhi recovered from the early shock and fought back to lead 4-3 after four minutes.

The first half saw both the teams going hard for victory. Maninder scored with a two-point raid in the 11th minute to give Bengal a 10-8 lead.

A costly mistake by Bengal Warriors’ defence levelled the scores at 10-10 after 12 minutes.

Meraj helped Dabang Delhi inflict an all out with a two-point raid in the 16th minute.

It took Bengal Warriors 19 minutes to score their first tackle point of the match. A laidback defensive performance meant that Bengal Warriors went into the half time break trailing at 14-20.

Bengal Warriors made a strong start to the second half. They inflicted an all out and scored eight points in six minutes to level the match at 22-22 after 26 minutes.

With both the teams going neck and neck, there were a slew of empty raids as neither wanted to commit any silly errors.

In the 33rd minute Meraj came up with a two-point raid to give Dabang Delhi 26-24 lead.

Meraj followed it up with another two-point raid as he completed his super 10 and give Delhi 28-24 lead.

Bengal Warriors forced a super tackle in the 37th minute to make it a one-point game.

Advertising

Bengal Warriors forced a super tackle in the 39th minute to tie the match at 31-31. Meraj then produced a super raid in the last minute to win the match for Dabang Delhi.