Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas to begin season 6 on a winning note

Bengal Warriors on Thursday secured a comfortable 36-27 win over Tamil Thalaivas.(Source: PKL)

Starting the new season on a winning note, Bengal Warriors on Thursday, secured a comfortable 36-27 win over Tamil Thalaivas. While Maninder Singh was the star of the evening picking up nine points, Thalaivas’ Ajay Thakur had a disappointing outing as the star player lacked composure, eventually costing the team’s downfall. With this result, Tamil Thalaivas have now lost four matches in a row.

After a slow start Warriors were trailing behind until Rakesh Narwal scored a brilliant super raid in the 11th minute of the match, which settled both the teams at 10-10. Warriors then went on to score their first tackle point in the 14th minute of the match, helping them take a one-point lead over their opponent. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors had inflicted an all out, which saw them extend the lead to three points.

However, in the second half Warriors took full control of the game as they outplayed their opponent in both sectors (attack and defence) of the game. In the 26th minute, they forced another all out to lead 28-19.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Bengal Warriors led 31-22 and looked comfortable. Tamil Thalaivas’ fitness levels were also not up to the mark as they looked jaded and tired. Bengal Warriors didn’t make any mistakes and ran out comfortable winners in the end. On Friday, Haryana Steelers will face Gujarat Fortune Giants whereas Puneri Paltan will play Dabang Delhi KC.

