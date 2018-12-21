Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas in thrilling encounter

Bengal Warriors started their home leg with a bang, defeating Tamil Thalaivas 27-24 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6 match here on Friday. Incidentally, this was the 500th match in the history of PKL. Jang Kun Lee was the star performer for Bengal Warriors and top scored with 12 points.

Ran Singh marshaled the defence for the Warriors and scored 4 tackle points. Sukesh Hegde top scored for the Thalaivas with nine points and was ably supported by Ajay Thakur. In the absence of Manjeet Chhillar, Bengal Warriors’ defence couldn’t contain Bengal raiders and scored just six tackle points.

While Bengal Warriors remain in contention for place in the playoffs, Tamil Thalaivas were knocked out earlier.