Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Advertising

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 Live Score Streaming: Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba in the second Maharashtra derby of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Thursday. U Mumba won the campaign’s first clash in Mumbai, but Puneri Paltan will be looking to make amends at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Puneri Paltan are coming after a crushing loss while U Mumba – the champions of season 2 – go into the game after defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers.

While U Mumbai is sixth on the points table, Puneri Paltan is second from the bottom.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba taking place?

Advertising

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will take place on September 5, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be played at 7.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba ?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match Puneri Paltan and U Mumba ?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be available on Hotstar.