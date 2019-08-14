Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors: When and where to watch

Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Two Pro Kabaddi League matches are scheduled for Wednesday at the EKA Arena in Gujarat. UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers will clash against each other in the first match, with both teams looking for a win to climb up from their current positions on the table. Both teams have suffered indifferent starts to the season and find themselves at 10th and 9th spots on the points table respectively.

The second match will see a clash between the home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants, and Bengal Warriors. The Gujarat franchise, despite a strong start to the season, have fallen off in recent matches, while Bengal Warriors are currently third on the points table with a game in hand.

When are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors will take place on August 14, 2019.

Where are the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors being played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers will be played at 7.30pm on Wednesday. It will be followed by the second match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors at 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors?

The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches between UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.