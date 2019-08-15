Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming, Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans: When and where to watch

Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Live Score Streaming Online: The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to continue their impressive run as they face struggling Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Pink Panthers, like most other seasons, are comfortably placed – with 20 points from 5 matches. They are at fifth spot on the table now, but have games in hand on all the teams above them. As for the Pune franchise, the season could not have got off to a worse start for them. They currently hold the wooden spoon in the points table and will be looking to climb a couple of places with a positive result on Thursday.

When is the Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match taking place?

The Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will take place on August 15, 2019.

Where is the Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match being played?

The Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match be played?

The Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will be played at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match?

The Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.