Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: When and where to watch

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: After Telugu Titans and U Mumba go toe-to-toe at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium at Hyderabad in the opening match of the season, the reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will begin their season with the three-time-winners, Patna Pirates.

Bengaluru Bulls is captained by Rohit Kumar and coached by Randhir Singh. The champions have retained the hero of the last season’s final, Pawan Sehrawat, along with Rohit Kumar and Ashish Sangwan. Defender Mahender Singh was also retained by the Bulls for Rs 80 lakh. Patna Pirates is captained by Pardeep Narwal and coached by Ram Mehar Singh. Apart from retaining their captain — known as the Dubki King, they have also retained Vikas Jaglan and Jawahar Dagar. Strengthening their team the Pirates have bought Surender Nada (Rs 77 lakh), Neeraj Kumar (Rs 44.75 lakh), Jang Kun Lee (Rs 40 lakh) and Iranian raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahali (Rs 35 lakh).

When are Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 20, 2019.

Where will Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 begins at 8:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.