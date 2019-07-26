Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: Gujarat Fortune Giants, after a win in their opening match, will take on UP Yoddha in the first of two matches at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Their match will be followed by Telugu Titans going toe-to-toe with Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, were given a hiding by the Bengal Warriors as they lost 17-48 to the Maninder Singh-led side in their first match. Their defense was in shambles and raiders like Monu Goyat and Shrikanth Jadhav couldn’t shine. The Fortune Giants, meanwhile, easily beat the Bengaluru Bulls 42-24. This could turn out to be a good contest between a strong attack and a resolute defence.

Telugu Titans have succumbed to three straight losses this season already, one each against U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and then a one-point loss to Dabang Delhi KC. The Pirates, coming from a 32-34 loss to defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, will look to Mohammad Maghsoudlou to make the difference.

When are UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates taking playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The matches UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 26, 2019.

Where will UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The matches between UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

While UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants takes place at 7.30pm on Friday, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.