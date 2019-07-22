Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, U Mumba vs Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming: After defeating Telugu Titans in the season opener on Saturday by 31-25, U Mumba will be facing Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be playing the first matches of their seasons against each other later in the day.

U Mumba’s captain Fazel Atrachali, Arjun Deshwal, and Sandeep Narwal will be the players to look out for the inaugural season champions, Pink Panthers. The Rajasthani outfit is captained by Anup Kumar and coached by Srinivas Reddy. The team management retained Deepak Niwas Hooda, defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull, and left raider Ajinkya Pawar.

Meanwhile, finishing sixth last season, Puneri Paltan have had a poor run in all six editions of the tournament which they will hope to change against the newcomers Haryana Steelers. They have bought raider Nitin Tomar, the most expensive buy at Rs 1.2 crore, along with Manjeet Dahiya, Darshan Kadian, and Emad Sedaghat Nia. The Steelers have retained their star raider, Vikash Kandola, and bought back Prashant Kumar Rai for Rs 77 lakh.

