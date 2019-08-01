Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, PKL 2019 Live Score Streaming: Two high-flying teams, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi, will clash on the penultimate day of the Mumbai leg of the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday. This is the only match of the day. Last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants have made a strong start to the season, having won their first two matches. Dabang Delhi have also made an equally formidable start, having won their first three matches to currently be joint table-toppers.

Advertising

When is the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi match taking place at Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will take place on August 1, 2019.

Where will Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

Advertising

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will be played at NSCI at Dome, Mumbai.

What time will Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 take place?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019?

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.