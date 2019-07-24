Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Live Score Streaming: UP Yoddha will play their first match of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League against Bengal Warriors. Their match will be followed by Telugu Titans going toe-to-toe with Dabang Delhi.

Advertising

After finishing third two times since their introduction, UP Yoddha will look to continue with their attacking approach to try clinch their first-ever title. While, UP Yoddha is captained by Rishank Devadiga and jointly coached by Jasveer Singh and Arjun Singh, Bengal Warriors is coached by the Arjuna awardee and former gold medalist, BC Ramesh. The match will see action from the likes of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Esmaiel Nabibakhsh.

Telugu Titans have already lost two times against U Mumba in the season opener and Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday. Siddharth Desai will be spearheading the attack to get his team their first win in their third match of the season against the Delhi side. Dabang Delhi is captained by Joginder Narwal and coached by Kishan Kumar Hooda. Ahead of their seventh season, the team opted to retain their core squad of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Goyat, and Meraj Sheykh.

When are UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, taking playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Advertising

The matches UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 24, 2019.

Where will UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The matches between UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

While UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors takes place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi is scheduled for 8.30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.