Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Champions from the 2015 edition and two-time runners-up, U Mumba will kickstart their campaign without captain Anup Kumar for the first time. Replacing Anup will be Iranian left corner Fazel Atrachali, who won eight out of nine matches when he captained Gujarat Fortunegiants in the absence of Sukesh Hegde. This is the first time in PKL that an overseas coach Gholamreza Mazandarai, who had coached Iran to Asian Games 2018 gold, will be guiding the team.
U MUMBA FULL SCHEDULE:
Chennai Leg
Date: 07 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
Date: 10 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sonepat Leg
Date: 13 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
Date: 17 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba
Pune Leg
Date: 20 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
Date: 23 October 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Patna Leg
Date: 27 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
UP Leg
Date: 03 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
Mumbai Leg
Date: 09 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Date: 10 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Gujarat FortuneGiants
Date: 11 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
Date: 13 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha
Date: 14 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
Date: 15 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
Ahmedabad Leg
Date: 21 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Gujarat FortuneGiants vs U Mumba
Bengaluru Leg
Date: 24 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi
Delhi Leg
Date: 01 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
Date: 02 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Gujarat FortuneGiants
Hyderabad Leg
Date: 08 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
Date: 11 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
Jaipur Leg
Date: 15 December 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba
U Mumba Full-Squad
Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali
Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan
All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan
