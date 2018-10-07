Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Here is everything you need to know about PKL 2018 team U Mumba.

By: Sports Desk | Published: October 7, 2018 4:05:01 pm

U Mumba Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: This is the first time a PKL team has an overseas coach.

U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Champions from the 2015 edition and two-time runners-up, U Mumba will kickstart their campaign without captain Anup Kumar for the first time. Replacing Anup will be Iranian left corner Fazel Atrachali, who won eight out of nine matches when he captained Gujarat Fortunegiants in the absence of Sukesh Hegde. This is the first time in PKL that an overseas coach Gholamreza Mazandarai, who had coached Iran to Asian Games 2018 gold, will be guiding the team.

U MUMBA FULL SCHEDULE:

Chennai Leg
Date: 07 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Date: 10 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sonepat Leg
Date: 13 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Date: 17 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Pune Leg
Date: 20 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Date: 23 October 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Patna Leg
Date: 27 October 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

UP Leg
Date: 03 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Mumbai Leg
Date: 09 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date: 10 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Gujarat FortuneGiants

Date: 11 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Date: 13 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

Date: 14 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

Date: 15 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Ahmedabad Leg

Date: 21 November 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Gujarat FortuneGiants vs U Mumba

Bengaluru Leg

Date: 24 November 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

Delhi Leg

Date: 01 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Date: 02 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Gujarat FortuneGiants

Hyderabad Leg
Date: 08 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Date: 11 December 2018
Time: 08:00 PM
Match: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Jaipur Leg

Date: 15 December 2018
Time: 09:00 PM
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

U Mumba Full-Squad

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali
Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan
All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan

