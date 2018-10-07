Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Tamil Thalaivas Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Here is everything you need to know about PKL 2018 team Tamil Thalaivas.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 7, 2018 3:40:16 pm

Tamil Thalaivas Tamil Thalaivas Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Tamil Thalaivas will be led by captain Ajay Thakur.

Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: The Tamil Thalaivas made their debut in Pro Kabaddi League last season and failed to book a playoff spot. The side picked Ajay Thakur as their priority pick and appointed the raider as the captain of the team. But due to inexperience in the squad, they finished in the last position in Zone B. This season, the former U Mumba coach, E Bhaskaran is going to replace K Bhaskaran as the head coach, and the side has picked up a more competitive squad than the previous one, with All-Rounder Manjeet Chillar, Raiders Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde and defender Sunil joining the team.

 

Tamil Thalaivas Full Schedule:

Chennai Leg
October 7, Sunday
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

October 8, Monday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yodha

October 9, Tuesday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

October 10, Wednesday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 11, Thursday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Sonipat Leg
October 17, Wednesday
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Pune Leg
October 23 Tuesday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 26 Friday
Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas

UP leg
November 2 Friday
Match 1: UP Yodha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Mumbai Leg
November 14 Wednesday
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

November 15 Thursday
Match 2: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 20 Tuesday
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

November 21 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bangalore Leg

November 24 Saturday
Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Delhi Leg
November 30 Friday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

December 6 Thursday
Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Leg*
December 14 Friday
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 15 Saturday
Match 1: UP Yodha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Kolkata Leg
December 23 Sunday
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

(Note: Match 1 will begin at 8:00 PM IST and Match 2 will begin at 9:00 PM IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Squad
Squad strength: 17
Defenders: Amit Hooda, C. Arun, J. Darshan, Jae Min Lee, Sunil, D. Gopu
Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, Anand, Sukesh Hegde, C. P. O. Surjeet Singh, M. S. Athul, Anil Kumar
All-rounders: V. Vimal Raj, Manjeet Chhillar, Chan Sik Park, D. Pradap

