Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Puneri Paltan would be at least looking to match their streak of reaching the playoffs in the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018. They’ve been in the playoffs for three straight seasons and were in Zone A table last season. The team will be captained by Girish Ernak while the raiding responsibilites lie on Nitin Tomar in the absence of Deepak Hooda.

Paltan have also held on to Rajesh Mondal for another season and could well be the difference maker in the latter stages of the tournament. He has the second highest do or die raid points (119 DoD Raid Pts) in the PKL history. Defensively, Ernak will have the support of the third most tackle point collector Sandeep Narwal.

Puneri Paltan Schedule

Chennai Leg

October 7, Sunday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 8, Monday

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Sonipat Leg

October 13, Saturday

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Pune Leg

October 18 Thursday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

October 19 Friday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 20 Saturday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 23 Tuesday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas



October 24 Wednesday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yodhas

Patna Leg

October 30 Tuesday

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

October 31 Wednesday

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

UP leg

November 3 Saturday

Match 1: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Mumbai Leg

November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

November 17 Saturday

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Bangalore Leg

November 23 Friday

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

November 28 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

November 29 Thursday

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Delhi Leg

December 2 Sunday

Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Leg

December 14 Friday

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Note: All Match 1 will start at 8:00 PM IST and All Match 2 will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan Full Squad

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal, Vikash Khatri, Ravi Kumar, Vinod Kumar

Raiders: G. B. More, Rajesh Mondal, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Parvesh, Akshay Jadhav

All-rounders: Takamitsu Kono, Sanjay Shrestha, Amit Kumar, Monu, Sandeep Narwal

