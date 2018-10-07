Follow Us:
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: PKL 2018 will see Puneri Paltan as one of the eleven teams.

By: Sports Desk | Published: October 7, 2018 3:52:23 pm

Puneri Paltan Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Puneri Paltan team in training. (Source: Instagram)

Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Puneri Paltan would be at least looking to match their streak of reaching the playoffs in the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018. They’ve been in the playoffs for three straight seasons and were in Zone A table last season. The team will be captained by Girish Ernak while the raiding responsibilites lie on Nitin Tomar in the absence of Deepak Hooda.

Paltan have also held on to Rajesh Mondal for another season and could well be the difference maker in the latter stages of the tournament. He has the second highest do or die raid points (119 DoD Raid Pts) in the PKL history. Defensively, Ernak will have the support of the third most tackle point collector Sandeep Narwal.

Puneri Paltan Schedule

Chennai Leg

October 7, Sunday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 8, Monday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Sonipat Leg

October 13, Saturday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Pune Leg

October 18 Thursday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

October 19 Friday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 20 Saturday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 23 Tuesday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 24 Wednesday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yodhas

Patna Leg

October 30 Tuesday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

October 31 Wednesday
Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

UP leg

November 3 Saturday
Match 1: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Mumbai Leg

November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

November 17 Saturday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Bangalore Leg

November 23 Friday
Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

November 28 Wednesday
Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

November 29 Thursday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Delhi Leg

December 2 Sunday
Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Leg

December 14 Friday
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Note: All Match 1 will start at 8:00 PM IST and All Match 2 will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan Full Squad

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal, Vikash Khatri, Ravi Kumar, Vinod Kumar

Raiders: G. B. More, Rajesh Mondal, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Parvesh, Akshay Jadhav

All-rounders: Takamitsu Kono, Sanjay Shrestha, Amit Kumar, Monu, Sandeep Narwal

