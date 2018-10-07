Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table
Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Puneri Paltan would be at least looking to match their streak of reaching the playoffs in the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2018. They’ve been in the playoffs for three straight seasons and were in Zone A table last season. The team will be captained by Girish Ernak while the raiding responsibilites lie on Nitin Tomar in the absence of Deepak Hooda.
Paltan have also held on to Rajesh Mondal for another season and could well be the difference maker in the latter stages of the tournament. He has the second highest do or die raid points (119 DoD Raid Pts) in the PKL history. Defensively, Ernak will have the support of the third most tackle point collector Sandeep Narwal.
Puneri Paltan Schedule
Chennai Leg
October 7, Sunday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
October 8, Monday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
Sonipat Leg
October 13, Saturday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
Pune Leg
October 18 Thursday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
October 19 Friday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
October 20 Saturday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
October 23 Tuesday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
October 24 Wednesday
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yodhas
Patna Leg
October 30 Tuesday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
October 31 Wednesday
Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
UP leg
November 3 Saturday
Match 1: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
Mumbai Leg
November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
November 17 Saturday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
Bangalore Leg
November 23 Friday
Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
November 28 Wednesday
Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
November 29 Thursday
Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Delhi Leg
December 2 Sunday
Match 2: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan
Hyderabad Leg
December 7 Friday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
Jaipur Leg
December 14 Friday
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
Note: All Match 1 will start at 8:00 PM IST and All Match 2 will start at 9:00 PM IST.
Puneri Paltan Full Squad
Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal, Vikash Khatri, Ravi Kumar, Vinod Kumar
Raiders: G. B. More, Rajesh Mondal, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Parvesh, Akshay Jadhav
All-rounders: Takamitsu Kono, Sanjay Shrestha, Amit Kumar, Monu, Sandeep Narwal
