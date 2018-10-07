Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: U Mumba Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table
Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: The three time Champions Patna Pirates will look to win their 4th consecutive Pro Kabaddi League title this year. The side, which will be led Pardeep Narwal, has won every title since he joined in Season 3. They are also the only team to win the title more than once and make it to the playoffs with every season. Ram Mehar Singh, who became the coach in the previous season, will carry on with the role this year as well. Patna have retained their core defense group in Jaideep, Jawahar and Manish, apart from retaining their star raider Pardeep Narwal. The side, though will miss Monu Goyat this season, but have roped in Deepak Narwal and Maninder Singh this year.
Patna Pirates Full Schedule:
Chennai Leg
October 7, Sunday
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
Sonipat Leg
October 12, Friday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha
Pune Leg
October 19 Friday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
Patna leg
October 26 Friday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
October 27 Saturday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
October 30 Tuesday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
October 31 Wednesday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
November 1 Thursday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors
UP leg
November 7 Wednesday
Match 1: UP Yodha vs Patna Pirates
November 10 Saturday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors
November 15 Thursday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
Ahmedabad Leg
November 21 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas
November 25 Sunday
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
Delhi Leg
November 30 Friday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Hyderabad Leg
December 7 Friday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
December 13 Thursday
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
Jaipur Leg*
December 16 Sunday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha
December 19 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Kolkata Leg
December 22 Saturday
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
Note: All Match 1 will start at 8:00 PM IST and All Match 2 will start at 9:00 PM IST.
Patna Pirates Full Squad:
Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet
All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar
