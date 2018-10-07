Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Here is everything you need to know about PKL 2018 team Patna Pirates.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 7, 2018 3:52:25 pm

Patna Pirates Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Patna Pirates will be led by captain Pardeep Narwal. Patna Pirates Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Patna Pirates will be led by captain Pardeep Narwal. (Source: Twitter/Patna Pirates)

Related News

Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: The three time Champions Patna Pirates will look to win their 4th consecutive Pro Kabaddi League title this year. The side, which will be led Pardeep Narwal, has won every title since he joined in Season 3. They are also the only team to win the title more than once and make it to the playoffs with every season. Ram Mehar Singh, who became the coach in the previous season, will carry on with the role this year as well. Patna have retained their core defense group in Jaideep, Jawahar and Manish, apart from retaining their star raider Pardeep Narwal. The side, though will miss Monu Goyat this season, but have roped in Deepak Narwal and Maninder Singh this year.

 

Patna Pirates Full Schedule:

Chennai Leg
October 7, Sunday
Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Sonipat Leg
October 12, Friday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha

Pune Leg
October 19 Friday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

Patna leg
October 26 Friday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 27 Saturday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

October 30 Tuesday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

October 31 Wednesday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 1 Thursday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

UP leg
November 7 Wednesday
Match 1: UP Yodha vs Patna Pirates

November 10 Saturday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

November 15 Thursday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Ahmedabad Leg
November 21 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 25 Sunday
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Delhi Leg
November 30 Friday
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Hyderabad Leg
December 7 Friday
Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

December 13 Thursday
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Leg*
December 16 Sunday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha

December 19 Wednesday
Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Kolkata Leg
December 22 Saturday
Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Note: All Match 1 will start at 8:00 PM IST and All Match 2 will start at 9:00 PM IST.

HOT DEALS

Patna Pirates Full Squad:

Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet
All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 