Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: The three time Champions Patna Pirates will look to win their 4th consecutive Pro Kabaddi League title this year. The side, which will be led Pardeep Narwal, has won every title since he joined in Season 3. They are also the only team to win the title more than once and make it to the playoffs with every season. Ram Mehar Singh, who became the coach in the previous season, will carry on with the role this year as well. Patna have retained their core defense group in Jaideep, Jawahar and Manish, apart from retaining their star raider Pardeep Narwal. The side, though will miss Monu Goyat this season, but have roped in Deepak Narwal and Maninder Singh this year.

Patna Pirates Full Schedule:

Chennai Leg

October 7, Sunday

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Sonipat Leg

October 12, Friday

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha

Pune Leg

October 19 Friday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

Patna leg

October 26 Friday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 27 Saturday

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

October 30 Tuesday

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

October 31 Wednesday

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 1 Thursday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

UP leg

November 7 Wednesday

Match 1: UP Yodha vs Patna Pirates

November 10 Saturday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

November 15 Thursday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Ahmedabad Leg

November 21 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 25 Sunday

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

December 13 Thursday

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur Leg*

December 16 Sunday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha

December 19 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Kolkata Leg

December 22 Saturday

Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Note: All Match 1 will start at 8:00 PM IST and All Match 2 will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Patna Pirates Full Squad:

Defenders: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet

All-rounders: Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar

