Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Jaipur beat Pune 36-23 in must-win clash

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers began their home leg with a comprehensive win as they beat Puneri Paltan 36-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. Deepak Hooda, with eight raid points, and Sunil Siddhgavale, with eight tackle points, were the heroes of the match for Jaipur.

Puneri Paltan lost their way after the first 10 minutes of the match. GB More top-scored for Pune with five raid points. Jaipur Pink Panthers still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs while Puneri Paltan are not in contention. In the second match, Bengal Warriors secure a 28-21 win over Tamil Thalaivas. After this defeat Thalaivas are knocked out from the playoff race.