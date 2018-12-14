Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Jaipur beat Pune 36-23 in must-win clash

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers began their home leg with a comprehensive win as they beat Puneri Paltan 36-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. Deepak Hooda, with eight raid points, and Sunil Siddhgavale, with eight tackle points, were the heroes of the match for Jaipur.
Puneri Paltan lost their way after the first 10 minutes of the match. GB More top-scored for Pune with five raid points. Jaipur Pink Panthers still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs while Puneri Paltan are not in contention. In the second match, Bengal Warriors secure a 28-21 win over Tamil Thalaivas. After this defeat Thalaivas are knocked out from the playoff race.
RESULTS
Jaipur beat Pune 36-23 in 1st match, while Tamil Thalaivas go down 21-28 in the 2nd match of the night.
MATCH ENDS
Tamil Thalaivas are knocked out of the Playoffs race as they go down 21-28 against Bengal Warriors.
Tamil 21-27 Bengal
Under two and half minutes remain in the final half as Warriors lead by 6 points. Ajay Thakur knows the importance of this fixture as he encourages his teammates to push harder on the mat.
SUPER RAID
Bhupender Singh walks in place for Ziaur Rahman and completes a super raid. The raider manages to get his hands across the midline as he pushes his way through the defence even after being pushed down on the mat. 4 points to Bengal Warriors.
Tamil 10-11 Bengal
First half ends. The last raid was an empty one by Maninder Singh to end the first half. 11-10 in favour of Bengal Warriors. All to play for in the next half.
Poor raid
Poor raid from Sukesh. Scores level at 8-8. Five minutes remaining for the half to end.
Tamil 6-4 Bengal
A couple of empty raids as both the teams tussle hard to steal points. We are midway into the 1st half and Thalaivas are leading by 2 points.
Ajay Thakur becomes 3rd player to pick 700 raid points
It's a good start for Ajay Thakur as the Indian skipper completes two successful raids. He also becomes the third player to earn 700 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League.
Match Ends
Jaipur Pink Panthers start their home leg with an impressive 36-23 win over Puneri Paltan. In the second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas.
Jaipur 30-21 Pune
A good tackle by Amit Kumar as he prevents GB More from crossing the midline. Can Panthers stop Pune in the final two minutes of the match?
GB More dives past the midline
GB More earns 1 point for Pune as he dives past the midline following a tackle by Sunil Siddhgavali. With less than 8 minutes remaining in the final half, Panthers are leading by 10 points.
Jaipur 25-13 Pune
Sandeep Narwal earns two vital points for Pune as he picks up a bonus point and evades a block attempt by the defender. Jaipur maintain their dominance in the second half as they extend their lead by 12-points.
HALF TIME
An impressive performance by Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 1st Half as they go into the break with 11-point lead.
Jaipur 14-8 Pune
A strong tackle by Girish Ernak, as Anand Patil fails to escape a strong ankle hold. With six minutes remaining in the 1st Half, Jaipur are leading by 6 points.
MATCH BEGINS
The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan is underway with Deepak Niwas Hooda starting the proceedings. He completes a successful raid as he touches Girish Ernak before crossing the midline.
LINEUPS
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Anand Patil, Ajinkya Pawar, Sunil Siddhagavali, Amit Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam
Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak, RAvi Kumar, Sandeep, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, GB More, Shubham Shinde, Amit Kumar
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Panthers, who are placed at the bottom of the Zone A table, need to win all of their remaining matches in order to qualify for the Playoffs.