Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Here is everything you need to know about PKL 2018 team Haryana Steelers.

By: Sports Desk | Published: October 8, 2018 3:49:28 pm

Haryana Steelers Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Haryana Steelers training session. (Source: Haryana Steelers Twitter)

Related News

Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Haryana Steelers was one of the four teams formed in 2017 and they took the Pro Kabaddi League by storm by entering the playoffs after securing the third position in Zone A. Under coach Rambir Singh Khokhar, the Sonepat team have purchased costly players and built a strong defensive team which will be led by skilled defender Surender Nada. The team is, however, highly dependent on Monu Goyat’s performance this season, having spent nearly 40% of their budget on him. The Steelers lack experience other than Goyat and Sachin Shingade with eight rookies in the squad.

Chennai Leg
Date: 8th October, Sunday
Time: 20:00
Match: Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Sonipat Leg
Date: 12th October, Friday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants

Date: 13th October, Saturday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

Date: 14th October, Sunday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

Date: 16th October, Tuesday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date: 17th October, Wednesday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

Date: 18th October, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi

Pune Leg
Date: 24th October, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers

Patna Leg
Date: 28th Oct, Sunday
Time: 21:00
Match: Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Leg
Date: 6th Nov, Tuesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 8th Nov, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi

Mumbai Leg
Date: 11th Nov, Sunday
Time: 20:00
Match: U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 14th Nov, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

Ahmedabad Leg
Date: 22nd Nov, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs. Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Leg
Date: 27th Nov, Tuesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Dabang Delhi vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 28th Nov, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

Delhi Leg
Date: 5th Dec, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors

Date: 6th Dec, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: U P Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad Leg
Date: 9th Dec, Sunday
Time: 21:00
Match: Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 12th Dec, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants

Jaipur Leg
Date: 18th Dec, Tuesday
Time: 21:00
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers Squad:

Raiders

Monu Goyat | Vikash Khandola | Wazir Singh | Md. Zakir Hossain | Arun Kumar | Anand Surendra | Bhuvneshwar Gaur

Defenders

Surender Nada | Sachin Shingade | Vikas | Neeraj Kumar | Amit Singh

HOT DEALS

All-rounders

Kuldeep Singh | Patrick Muvai | Mayur Shivtarkar | Prateek

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 