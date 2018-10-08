Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Haryana Steelers was one of the four teams formed in 2017 and they took the Pro Kabaddi League by storm by entering the playoffs after securing the third position in Zone A. Under coach Rambir Singh Khokhar, the Sonepat team have purchased costly players and built a strong defensive team which will be led by skilled defender Surender Nada. The team is, however, highly dependent on Monu Goyat’s performance this season, having spent nearly 40% of their budget on him. The Steelers lack experience other than Goyat and Sachin Shingade with eight rookies in the squad.
Chennai Leg
Date: 8th October, Sunday
Time: 20:00
Match: Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers
Sonipat Leg
Date: 12th October, Friday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants
Date: 13th October, Saturday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba
Date: 14th October, Sunday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan
Date: 16th October, Tuesday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers
Date: 17th October, Wednesday
Time: 21:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba
Date: 18th October, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi
Pune Leg
Date: 24th October, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers
Patna Leg
Date: 28th Oct, Sunday
Time: 21:00
Match: Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers
UP Leg
Date: 6th Nov, Tuesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers
Date: 8th Nov, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi
Mumbai Leg
Date: 11th Nov, Sunday
Time: 20:00
Match: U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers
Date: 14th Nov, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers
Ahmedabad Leg
Date: 22nd Nov, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs. Haryana Steelers
Bengaluru Leg
Date: 27th Nov, Tuesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Dabang Delhi vs. Haryana Steelers
Date: 28th Nov, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan
Delhi Leg
Date: 5th Dec, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors
Date: 6th Dec, Thursday
Time: 20:00
Match: U P Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers
Hyderabad Leg
Date: 9th Dec, Sunday
Time: 21:00
Match: Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers
Date: 12th Dec, Wednesday
Time: 20:00
Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants
Jaipur Leg
Date: 18th Dec, Tuesday
Time: 21:00
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers Squad:
Raiders
Monu Goyat | Vikash Khandola | Wazir Singh | Md. Zakir Hossain | Arun Kumar | Anand Surendra | Bhuvneshwar Gaur
Defenders
Surender Nada | Sachin Shingade | Vikas | Neeraj Kumar | Amit Singh
All-rounders
Kuldeep Singh | Patrick Muvai | Mayur Shivtarkar | Prateek
