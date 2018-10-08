Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Haryana Steelers Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Haryana Steelers training session. (Source: Haryana Steelers Twitter)

Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Haryana Steelers was one of the four teams formed in 2017 and they took the Pro Kabaddi League by storm by entering the playoffs after securing the third position in Zone A. Under coach Rambir Singh Khokhar, the Sonepat team have purchased costly players and built a strong defensive team which will be led by skilled defender Surender Nada. The team is, however, highly dependent on Monu Goyat’s performance this season, having spent nearly 40% of their budget on him. The Steelers lack experience other than Goyat and Sachin Shingade with eight rookies in the squad.

Chennai Leg

Date: 8th October, Sunday

Time: 20:00

Match: Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Sonipat Leg

Date: 12th October, Friday

Time: 20:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants

Date: 13th October, Saturday

Time: 21:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

Date: 14th October, Sunday

Time: 21:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

Date: 16th October, Tuesday

Time: 21:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Date: 17th October, Wednesday

Time: 21:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

Date: 18th October, Thursday

Time: 20:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi

Pune Leg

Date: 24th October, Wednesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers

Patna Leg

Date: 28th Oct, Sunday

Time: 21:00

Match: Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Leg

Date: 6th Nov, Tuesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 8th Nov, Thursday

Time: 20:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi

Mumbai Leg

Date: 11th Nov, Sunday

Time: 20:00

Match: U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 14th Nov, Wednesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

Ahmedabad Leg

Date: 22nd Nov, Thursday

Time: 20:00

Match: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs. Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Leg

Date: 27th Nov, Tuesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Dabang Delhi vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 28th Nov, Wednesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

Delhi Leg

Date: 5th Dec, Wednesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors

Date: 6th Dec, Thursday

Time: 20:00

Match: U P Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad Leg

Date: 9th Dec, Sunday

Time: 21:00

Match: Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers

Date: 12th Dec, Wednesday

Time: 20:00

Match: Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants

Jaipur Leg

Date: 18th Dec, Tuesday

Time: 21:00

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers Squad:

Raiders

Monu Goyat | Vikash Khandola | Wazir Singh | Md. Zakir Hossain | Arun Kumar | Anand Surendra | Bhuvneshwar Gaur

Defenders

Surender Nada | Sachin Shingade | Vikas | Neeraj Kumar | Amit Singh

All-rounders

Kuldeep Singh | Patrick Muvai | Mayur Shivtarkar | Prateek

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd