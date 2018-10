Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Gujarat Fortunegiants Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to shore up their defence in the absence of Abozar and Fazel. (Pro Kabaddi)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Gujarat Fortunegiants had an incredible start to their life in Pro Kabaddi. They finished top of the Zone A table and their average tackle points of 10.6 was 2nd best in the season after Pune. They also inflicted the 2nd most number of All-outs (36) and have conceded the least number All-outs (17). Needless, to say, it was their defence that fetched them most of the advantage. They have lost two of the biggest pillars in that defence – Iranian Abozar Mighani and Fazel Attrachali. One gets the feeling that the real test for Gujarat comes this season.

Chennai Leg

October 9, Tuesday

Delhi vs Gujarat

Sonipat Leg

October 12, Friday

Haryana vs Gujarat

Pune Leg

October 18 Thursday

Pune vs Gujarat

Patna

October 26 Friday

Gujarat vs Chennai

October 30 Tuesday

Pune vs Gujarat

UP leg

November 2 Friday

Jaipur vs Gujarat

November 4 Sunday

Delhi vs Gujarat

Mumbai Leg

November 10 Saturday

Mumbai vs Gujarat

Ahmedabad Leg

November 16 Friday

Gujarat vs Kolkata

November 17 Saturday

Gujarat vs Bangalore

November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Gujarat vs UP

November 20 Tuesday

Gujarat vs Delhi

November 21 Wednesday

Gujarat vs Mumbai

November 22 Thursday

Gujarat vs Haryana

Bangalore Leg

November 29 Thursday

Pune vs Gujarat

Delhi Leg

December 2 Sunday

Mumbai vs Gujarat

December 3 Monday

Rest Day

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Patna vs Gujarat

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday

Hyderabad vs Gujarat

December 12 Wednesday

Haryana vs Gujarat

Jaipur Leg*

December 16 Sunday

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 19 Wednesday

Jaipur vs Gujarat

Kolkata Leg

