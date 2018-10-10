Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengaluru Bulls Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List

Bengaluru Bulls Team Players List, Squad, Schedule. (Source: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Ever since making the semifinals in the first two Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) seasons, Bengaluru bulls have not been able to match that high standard. The team in order to enhance their attacking options have signed eight pure raiders ahead of the sixth edition of the league. Mahender Singh, who was a key member of the Bulls squad in their previous campaign, will once again continue his role at left-cover. With maximum emphasis on attack, the defence seems a bit shaky and it surely will play a huge part as the tournament progresses.

Bengaluru Bulls Fixtures in Pro Kabaddi League 2018

Match #1

Date: 10 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #2

Date: 17 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 21 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #4

Date: 24 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 31 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Patna

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 3 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #7

Date: 8 November

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #8

Date: 14 November

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 17 November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #10

Date: 18 November

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 23 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 24 November

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #13

Date: 25 December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #14

Date: 27 December

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 28 November

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 29 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #17

Date: 5 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 12 December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 18 December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #20

Date: 19 December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #21

Date: 26 December

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Bengaluru Bulls Squad

Defenders: Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, K. Jawahar Vivek, Sandeep Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, B. R. Nithesh, Raju Lal Choudhary

Raiders: Rohit Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, V. Anand, Anil, Rohit

All-rounders: Jasmer Singh Gulia, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd