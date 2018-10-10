Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengaluru Bulls Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table
Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Ever since making the semifinals in the first two Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) seasons, Bengaluru bulls have not been able to match that high standard. The team in order to enhance their attacking options have signed eight pure raiders ahead of the sixth edition of the league. Mahender Singh, who was a key member of the Bulls squad in their previous campaign, will once again continue his role at left-cover. With maximum emphasis on attack, the defence seems a bit shaky and it surely will play a huge part as the tournament progresses.
Bengaluru Bulls Fixtures in Pro Kabaddi League 2018
Match #1
Date: 10 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #2
Date: 17 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 21 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #4
Date: 24 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 31 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Patna
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 3 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #7
Date: 8 November
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #8
Date: 14 November
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 17 November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #10
Date: 18 November
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 23 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 24 November
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #13
Date: 25 December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #14
Date: 27 December
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 28 November
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 29 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #17
Date: 5 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 12 December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 18 December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #20
Date: 19 December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #21
Date: 26 December
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Bengaluru Bulls Squad
Defenders: Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, K. Jawahar Vivek, Sandeep Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, B. R. Nithesh, Raju Lal Choudhary
Raiders: Rohit Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, V. Anand, Anil, Rohit
All-rounders: Jasmer Singh Gulia, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim
