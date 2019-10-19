Pro Kabaddi Final 2019: Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points Table, Players List, Teams

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Top Raider, Top Defender, Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points Table, Players List, Teams: Vying for their maiden Pro Kabaddi title, Joginder Narwal-led Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the summit clash at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Advertising

Naveen Kumar emerged as the hero for Delhi in their semi-final win against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. He bagged a total of 15 raid points and was supported by Anil Kumar in defence as Delhi defeated Bengaluru 44-38. In the other semi-final, which saw a neck-to-neck battle between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba, with the former eventually winning it 37-35.

As we enter the final match of the seventh season, here is a list of the standout players from this edition:

Who was the top raider in the seventh edition?

Bengaluru Bulls skipper Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the top raider in the ongoing edition. He bagged a total of 346 raid points in 24 matches.

Advertising

Who had the maximum number of tackle points in the seventh edition?

Iran’s national player Fazel Atrachali, who plays for U Mumba, topped the chart with 82 tackle points in 24 matches.

In attack, Delhi’s Naveen have the maximum Super 10s with 21 in 22 matches. While UP Yoddha’s Sumit had the maximum number of High 5s in defence as he completed it seven times in 22 matches.

Among teams, Delhi bagged the maximum number of wins and emerged as table toppers in the league stage, while Tamil Thaliavas could only secure four wins, thus standing at the bottom.