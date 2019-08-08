Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: When and Where to Watchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pro-kabaddi-2019-telugu-titans-vs-bengaluru-bulls-5889430/

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: When and Where to Watch

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score Streaming Online: Telegu Titans are the only team without a win and are placed at the bottom of the PKL points table.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: Telegu Titans are bottom of the PKL table

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: Telegu Titans will continue their quest for their first win of the season when they take on Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League match on Thursday. Telegu Titans, with 5 points from as many matches, are the only team in the 12-team league who are yet to register a win this season. Their last match was a 20-20 tie against UP Yoddha.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have had a positive start to the season, and are placed sixth on the table, with games in hand over the teams placed above them. They edged out Bengal Warriors 43-42 in a high-scoring encounter in their last match.

When are Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2019 match will take place on August 8, 2019.

Advertising

Where will Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 match will be played at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

What time will Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled for 7.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019
  • pro kabaddi league stats 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 stats
  • pro kabaddi 2019, pro kabaddi 2019 teams
  • pro kabaddi 2019 points table, pro kabaddi points table 2019
  • pro kabaddi 2019 schedule, pro kabaddi schedule 2019

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android